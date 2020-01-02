Global  

Protesting farmers arrested in Tumakuru

Hindu Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
More than 200 farmers belonging to the Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sanga (KRRS) were arrested near the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Tumakuru on Thursda
PM Modi disburses Rs 12,000 crore to six crore farmers

PM Modi on Thursday at a function in Tumakuru, Bengaluru, disbursed Rs 12,000 crore to six crore beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Yojana...
IndiaTimes


junaidpk133

Junaid PK RT @THBengaluru: Alleging that the Centre had failed to address the agrarian distress and release ample funds for relief works in flood-aff… 1 hour ago

SunandaSSinha

SunandaSSinha #PMWithFarmers ??? Some reality check: 25 farmers associated with KRRS who were heading towards Tumakuru to stage a… https://t.co/vAQi2yCNsD 3 hours ago

kumargaurava1

kumar gaurava Protesting farmers arrested in Tumakuru https://t.co/22MpuBvW7C https://t.co/v8DtE1qYhe 6 hours ago

EditorialsToday

EditorialsToday Protesting farmers arrested in Tumakuru https://t.co/1BMDHKPQlq https://t.co/oumqyi7lZm 6 hours ago

THBengaluru

The Hindu-Bengaluru Alleging that the Centre had failed to address the agrarian distress and release ample funds for relief works in fl… https://t.co/EhWbLgAeWq 10 hours ago

