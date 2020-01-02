Junaid PK RT @THBengaluru: Alleging that the Centre had failed to address the agrarian distress and release ample funds for relief works in flood-aff… 1 hour ago SunandaSSinha #PMWithFarmers ??? Some reality check: 25 farmers associated with KRRS who were heading towards Tumakuru to stage a… https://t.co/vAQi2yCNsD 3 hours ago kumar gaurava Protesting farmers arrested in Tumakuru https://t.co/22MpuBvW7C https://t.co/v8DtE1qYhe 6 hours ago EditorialsToday Protesting farmers arrested in Tumakuru https://t.co/1BMDHKPQlq https://t.co/oumqyi7lZm 6 hours ago The Hindu-Bengaluru Alleging that the Centre had failed to address the agrarian distress and release ample funds for relief works in fl… https://t.co/EhWbLgAeWq 10 hours ago