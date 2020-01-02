Global  

Giriraj Singh stokes controversy again; says ‘most of missionary school students eat beef abroad’

Hindu Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
He says, they qualify IIT and become engineers but, when they go abroad most of them start eating beef because they do not know about our ‘sanskar’ and ‘sanskriti’
