U of R rejects calls to cancel MMIWG lecture by renowned poet over friendship with Indigenous woman's killer

CBC.ca Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
The University of Regina says it won't cancel or censor a lecture by renowned Canadian poet George Elliott Clarke simply because he edited poetry written by convicted killer Steven Kummerfield, who beat an Indigenous woman to death 25 years ago.
