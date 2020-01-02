Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> > >

Pope Francis apologises for 'bad example' of slapping arm of pilgrim who tugged him

WorldNews Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
Pope Francis apologises for 'bad example' of slapping arm of pilgrim who tugged himPope Francis, 83, had a sharp encounter with a woman on Tuesday evening during a walkabout in St. Peters Square. ......
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Pope Francis apologises for 'bad example' of slapping arm of pilgrim who tugged him

Pope Francis, 83, had a sharp encounter with a woman on Tuesday evening during a walkabout in St. Peters Square.
Zee News Also reported by •Reuters IndiaReutersCatholic CultureBBC News

Tweets about this

iCatholicRadio

iCatholicRadio RT @CatholicSat: At Angelus this morning, Pope Francis visibility chokes up, as he apologises for his “bad example yesterday”, when in his… 27 minutes ago

Balvinayak

Duba Kanaka Rao Can't We, the Hindus Of India Be Angry??? Dear Respected Pope, Most of the Hindus are being tugged by The Christia… https://t.co/1868eLbngP 3 hours ago

Ayoappeal

#EkstasyMedia ‘I’ve set a bad example’ - Pope apologises after slapping woman who pulled him Pope Francis confessed to losing h… https://t.co/U0ytxj4EMY 3 hours ago

cfcpac

CITIZENS for CHANGE™ 🌊 RT @cfcpac: Pope Francis apologises after slapping hand of woman who grabbed him: “I apologise for the bad example given yesterday,” Pope F… 3 hours ago

popular_crime

Popular Crime Pope Francis apologises for ‘poor example’ after slapping woman’s hand https://t.co/6wfqc2Hi0U https://t.co/z5xdmkR1y0 4 hours ago

popular_crime

Popular Crime Pope Francis apologises for ‘poor example’ after slapping woman’s hand https://t.co/6wfqc2Hi0U https://t.co/4GiWwZg7Qx 4 hours ago

wfayzah

Faizah wanjiru RT @citizentvkenya: Pope Francis apologises for slapping woman’s hand, terms it a ‘bad example’ https://t.co/QUlrMAXmjS https://t.co/qsa2rW… 5 hours ago

the_napo_guy

the_napo_guy🇺🇬 RT @nbstv: UPDATE: Pope Francis apologises for slapping a woman who pulled him, "We often lose patience. So do I. And I apologise for yeste… 5 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.