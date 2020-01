A former Nissan exec and Japan's justice minister respond to a fiery press conference by Carlos Ghosn, while in Lebanon the once-titan of the auto industry is interviewed by prosecutors. David Doyle..

What we now know about Ghosn's daring escape from Japan TOKYO — On December 29, former Nissan, Renault boss Carlos Ghosn, who was under house arrest facing charges of diverting millions in company funds for his personal use, walked out of his house in.. Credit: TomoNews US Duration: 02:21Published 2 days ago