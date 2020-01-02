Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> > >

Mexico president says “El Chapo” had same power as president

WorldNews Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
Mexico president says “El Chapo” had same power as presidentMexico President Andrés Manuel López Obrador closed out 2019 with a parting shot at his predecessors, saying imprisoned drug kingpin Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán Loera had had the same power as the country’s president. In a video message from the southern city of Palenque on Wednesday, López Obrador recounted his administration’s successes in its first year and highlighted its challenges — foremost surging violence. He said he had already done away with the high-level corruption that was rampant in previous governments, but said it was crucial to draw a bright line between criminal elements and authorities so that the two sides do not mingle as they had in the past....
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

The One Thing President Trump And Michael Moore Agree On [Video]The One Thing President Trump And Michael Moore Agree On

President Donald Trump has tweeted praise for Michigan filmmaker Michael Moore. In an interview, Moore urged Democrats to avoid putting a centrist moderate up against Trump in the 2020 presidential..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:36Published

Trump impeached by House in historic vote. Now what? [Video]Trump impeached by House in historic vote. Now what?

WASHINGTON — Donald Trump has now been officially impeached, making him the third U.S. president after Andrew Johnson and Bill Clinton to face removal from office. According to CNN, the House of..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:30Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Mexico's president says 'El Chapo' had same power as if he led country himself

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador closed out 2019 with a parting shot at his predecessors, saying imprisoned drug kingpin Joaquín "El Chapo"...
FOXNews.com Also reported by •Seattle TimesReuters

Liberia: Is Liberia in Terror and President Weah Does Not See It--or Doesn't Care?

[Observer] When on Monday, January 22, 2018 President George Weah took the oath of office during his inauguration as President of the Republic of Liberia, he...
allAfrica.com


Tweets about this

JerryDiy99

Gerard Dresch RT @sdpallstar: Mexico's president says 'El Chapo' had same power as if he led country himself https://t.co/Z4tzwWBdbx 2 minutes ago

sdpallstar

Liberty & Patriot🇺🇸🏝 Mexico's president says 'El Chapo' had same power as if he led country himself https://t.co/Z4tzwWBdbx 9 minutes ago

braincloud77

Weston Ruch RT @Independent: El Chapo had same powers as a president, Mexico's leader says https://t.co/vjq9ELwd7C 11 minutes ago

NBCNewYork

NBC New York Mexico President Andrés Manuel López Obrador closed out 2019 saying "El Chapo" had the same influence as the countr… https://t.co/hhodXDpBEf 15 minutes ago

drnoahross

Noah Ross Mexico's president says 'El Chapo' had same power as if he led country himself - Fox News https://t.co/gYtbrecZaO https://t.co/y7SJGscJFS 16 minutes ago

AndyVermaut

Andy Vermaut Mexico's president says 'El Chapo' had same power as if he led country himself - Fox News https://t.co/PJNHSAxVab https://t.co/iFuxWhhxzT 16 minutes ago

walubengovich

Benedict Walubengo RT @MuthokaTito: MEXICO president says “El Chapo” had same power as president https://t.co/dXwuXJrpVu 16 minutes ago

NewsInTweetsCom

World News In Tweets El Chapo had same powers as a president, Mexico’s leader says https://t.co/3woF8q98JW https://t.co/fOqA3Q79hu… https://t.co/mJSiNtgJan 23 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.