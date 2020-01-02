Global  

Centre rejects West Bengal's tableau proposal for Republic Day parade

WorldNews Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
Centre rejects West Bengal's tableau proposal for Republic Day paradeNew Delhi, Jan 02: The Defence Ministry has rejected West Bengal's tableau for the Republic Day parade on January 26 in a move that could spark a fresh row between Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the Centre. "The tableau ......
News video: Fire breaks out at Delhi's Peeragarhi, 13 firemen injured in blast | OneIndia News

Fire breaks out at Delhi's Peeragarhi, 13 firemen injured in blast | OneIndia News 03:07

 PM MODI GREETS INDIA'S NEIGHBOURS ON NEW YEAR, SKIPS PAKISTAN, FIRE BREAKS OUT AT A FACTORY IN DELHI'S PEERAGARHI, CENTRE REJECTS WEST BENGAL'S TABLEAU PROPOSAL FOR REPUBLIC DAY PARADE, SLIGHT RESPITE FROM COLD WAVE CONDITION IN DELHI, UNICEF: NEARLY 400,000 BABIES AROUND THE WORLD ON NEW YEAR'S DAY...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Kerala Governor says that state assembly's resolution against CAA is not legal |OneIndia News [Video]Kerala Governor says that state assembly's resolution against CAA is not legal |OneIndia News

KERALA ASSEMBLY PASSES RESOLUTION AGAINST CAA, GOVERNOR RUBBISHES IT, SHIV SENA ADMITS TO TUSSLE AMONG SENIOR LEADERS FOR KEY CABINET BERTHS, CENTRE REJECTS WEST BENGAL'S TABLEAU PROPOSAL FOR REPUBLIC..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:47Published

Thousands line the streets for London's New Year's Day parade [Video]Thousands line the streets for London's New Year's Day parade

Festive revellers celebrate the start of a new decade at London's New Year's Day Parade. The parade takes place through the centre of the capital, finishing on Parliament Square.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:26Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Republic Day tableau rejection insult to Bengal, result of anti-CAA protests: TMC

The TMC on Thursday hit out at the Centre over the rejection of West Bengal's tableau proposal for Republic Day parade, saying it insulted the people of the...
IndiaTimes

