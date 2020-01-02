Captain America actress charged with murder

Thursday, 2 January 2020 ( 11 hours ago )

Mollie Fitzgerald, an actress who had a small role in Captain America: The First Avenger, is being accused of stabbing her mother to death in Olathe, Mollie Fitzgerald, an actress who had a small role in Captain America: The First Avenger, is being accused of stabbing her mother to death in Olathe, Kansas . ...... 👓 View full article

