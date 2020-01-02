Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> > >

Captain America actress charged with murder

WorldNews Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
Captain America actress charged with murderMollie Fitzgerald, an actress who had a small role in Captain America: The First Avenger, is being accused of stabbing her mother to death in Olathe, Kansas. ......
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Sofia Vergara reportedly in talks to join America's Got Talent [Video]Sofia Vergara reportedly in talks to join America's Got Talent

Actress Sofia Vergara is reportedly in talks to join the judging panel of America’s Got Talent following the controversial departures of Gabrielle Union and Julianne Hough.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:46Published

Charlize Theron Is 'Not Ashamed' About Her Mother Killing Her Father [Video]Charlize Theron Is 'Not Ashamed' About Her Mother Killing Her Father

Charlize Theron Is 'Not Ashamed' About Her Mother Killing Her Father. Theron discussed domestic violence and the night her mother murdered her father in a recent interview with NPR. The actress’s..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:45Published


Recent related news from verified sources

'Captain America' actress charged with second-degree murder of mother

Mollie Fitzgerald, an actress who had a small role in “Captain America: The First Avenger,” is being accused of stabbing her mother to death in Olathe,...
FOXNews.com

'Captain America' Actress Mollie Fitzgerald Charged with Killing Mother

Actress Mollie Fitzgerald -- who had a small role in "Captain America: The First Avenger" -- is accused of fatally stabbing her mother in Kansas. Fitzgerald was...
TMZ.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

BigOldC

Clay Johnson RT @TMZ: 'Captain America' Actress Mollie Fitzgerald Charged with Killing Mother https://t.co/MMivNOvcbl 1 minute ago

satrian

satrian RT @EW: Captain America actress Mollie Fitzgerald charged with killing her mother https://t.co/2MPGQITlnG 5 minutes ago

derrt_

shooter RT @Tyler3061: `Captain America' actress charged with killing mom. Actress Mollie Fitzgerald, 38, was arrested Tuesday for allegedly fatall… 6 minutes ago

knarf2016

knarf2016 'Captain America' actress charged with second-degree murder of mother https://t.co/x6Ik2L4UNf 10 minutes ago

Discuss59732156

Discuss #CaptainAmerica supporting #actress #MollieFitzgerald was charged with second degree #murder for the stabbing death… https://t.co/31au7bAuqV 12 minutes ago

Dantromp_

Dan Tromp RT @TMZ: 'Captain America' Actress Mollie Fitzgerald Charged with Killing Mother https://t.co/irkGdEkdei 16 minutes ago

papiclint

Clint Myers `Captain America' actress charged with killing mom in Kansas https://t.co/BUlCbnNv3B via @MailOnline 17 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.