Chris Barker: Former Cardiff City defender dies aged 39

BBC News Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
Former Cardiff City, Stoke City, Barnsley and Queens Park Rangers defender Chris Barker dies aged 39.
Recent related news from verified sources

Footballer Chris Barker dies: Former Cardiff City, QPR and Barnsley star passes away, aged 39

Footballer Chris Barker dies: Former Cardiff City, QPR and Barnsley star passes away, aged 39Barker made over 150 appearances for the Bluebirds between 2002 and 2007, helping the club to promotion in his first season at Ninian Park
Wales Online

Chris Barker death: Cardiff City issue statement on behalf of family asking for privacy

Chris Barker death: Cardiff City issue statement on behalf of family asking for privacyThe Bluebirds said Barker, who has died at the age of 39, served the club with distinction
Wales Online

Tweets about this

RachelG4L

-Rach 👸🏼 RT @SkySportsNews: Former Barnsley and Cardiff City defender Chris Barker has died at the age of 39. 5 seconds ago

charlie_ruck

Rucky RT @CardiffCityFC: Cardiff City Football Club has been deeply shocked and saddened at the passing of our former defender, Chris Barker. We… 1 minute ago

OmwanaOmageto

Vauve RT @GameYetu: Former Barnsley and Cardiff City defender Chris Barker has passed away, aged just 39. https://t.co/fdYu6MjLIl 3 minutes ago

CCFC__News

Cardiff City News Former Cardiff, Barnsley, QPR & Southend Defender Chris Barker Dies Aged 39 https://t.co/G326HdRRmN 4 minutes ago

Pafcsmithy

Tom Smith RT @DailyStar_Sport: Former Cardiff star Chris Barker tragically dies at the age of 39 https://t.co/HiX5osYXrJ https://t.co/ibuf8NB66Q 4 minutes ago

