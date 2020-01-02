Global  

France Wouldn’t Extradite Carlos Ghosn if He Went There, Official Says

NYTimes.com Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
Mr. Ghosn, the former Nissan and Renault chief, fled Japan to avoid trial and arrived in Lebanon this week.
Nissan Ex-Boss Ghosn Is On The Lam, To Give Press Conference [Video]Nissan Ex-Boss Ghosn Is On The Lam, To Give Press Conference

Reuters reports Nissan ex-boss Carlos Ghosn will hold a news conference in Beirut on January 8th, 2020. The announcement from Ghosn's lawyers comes two days after Ghosn abruptly arrived from..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:34Published

Fugitive Ghosn met Lebanon president after escape: sources [Video]Fugitive Ghosn met Lebanon president after escape: sources

Nissan's former boss and international fugitive Carlos Ghosn is said to have been smuggled out of Japan by an undisclosed private security company. Reuters sources say he was personally received by..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:37Published


Lebanon’s Justice Minister Says No Extradition Request Received For Ghosn

By Najia Houssari Lebanese Minister of Justice Albert Serhan told Arab News Japan on Wednesday that Japan has not filed an official extradition request for...
Eurasia Review

Former Nissan chief Carlos Ghosn arrives in Lebanon, apparently defying house arrest in Japan

Former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn has arrived in Lebanon, sources told FRANCE 24 on Monday, apparently in violation of a house arrest order in Japan where he...
France 24

