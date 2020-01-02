German police investigate three suspects after Krefeld zoo fire

Three relatives are being investigated after a fire engulfed the ape enclosure of Krefeld Zoo. Dozens of animals died in the New Year's Eve fire.

Recent related news from verified sources Krefeld zoo fire: German police quiz suspects over deadly blaze A New Year's Eve blaze at Krefeld Zoo killed rare apes and monkeys, though a few survived.

Dozens of apes and monkeys killed in fire at Krefeld Zoo A fire raced through a zoo in western Germany in the first few minutes of the new year, killing more than 30 animals, including apes, monkeys, bats and birds,...

