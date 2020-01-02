Global  

German police investigate three suspects after Krefeld zoo fire

Deutsche Welle Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
Three relatives are being investigated after a fire engulfed the ape enclosure of Krefeld Zoo. Dozens of animals died in the New Year's Eve fire.
News video: Fire Kills Chimpanzees, Orangutans, Gorillas Inside German Zoo

Fire Kills Chimpanzees, Orangutans, Gorillas Inside German Zoo 00:35

 A fire in Germany’s Krefeld Zoo reportedly killed chimpanzees, orangutans, gorillas and a number of other animals.

Animals killed in zoo fire [Video]Animals killed in zoo fire

A fire that broke out at Krefeld zoo in Germany has killed many animals overnight.

Investigation continues into deadly KCK house fire [Video]Investigation continues into deadly KCK house fire

Three people died in a Kansas City, Kansas, house fire early Monday morning. By midday, the fire department had handed the investigation over to police.

Krefeld zoo fire: German police quiz suspects over deadly blaze

A New Year's Eve blaze at Krefeld Zoo killed rare apes and monkeys, though a few survived.
BBC News

Dozens of apes and monkeys killed in fire at Krefeld Zoo

Dozens of apes and monkeys killed in fire at Krefeld ZooA fire raced through a zoo in western Germany in the first few minutes of the new year, killing more than 30 animals, including apes, monkeys, bats and birds,...
New Zealand Herald


