Krefeld zoo fire: German police quiz suspects over deadly blaze

BBC News Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
A New Year's Eve blaze at Krefeld Zoo killed rare apes and monkeys, though a few survived.
News video: Fire Kills Chimpanzees, Orangutans, Gorillas Inside German Zoo

Fire Kills Chimpanzees, Orangutans, Gorillas Inside German Zoo 00:35

 A fire in Germany’s Krefeld Zoo reportedly killed chimpanzees, orangutans, gorillas and a number of other animals.

Dozens of apes and monkeys killed in fire at Krefeld Zoo

Dozens of apes and monkeys killed in fire at Krefeld ZooA fire raced through a zoo in western Germany in the first few minutes of the new year, killing more than 30 animals, including apes, monkeys, bats and birds,...
Three women investigated for causing deadly blaze at German zoo

Three women are under investigation for launching paper sky lanterns for New Year's that apparently ignited a devastating fire at a German zoo, killing more than...
