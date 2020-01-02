Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

IPL 2020: Ish Sodhi back to Rajasthan Royals as spin consultant

DNA Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
New Zealand leg-spinner Ish Sodhi returns to Rajasthan Royals but this time as their spin consultant for the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Ish Sodhi joins Rajasthan Royals as spin consultant

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], Jan 2 (ANI): Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Rajasthan Royals on Thursday announced New Zealand leg spinner Ish Sodhi as a spin...
Sify Also reported by •Indian ExpressHinduZee News

Tweets about this

Sportsgriduk

SportsGridUK Ish Sodhi back in Rajasthan Royals as spin consultant, operations executive https://t.co/qrqVFt03aC https://t.co/Vz3hhjc8qj 7 hours ago

IExpressSports

Express Sports Ish Sodhi was released by the franchise before the #IPL 2020 auction but has returned in a new capacity https://t.co/YvZhfZEW0w 7 hours ago

dna

DNA #IPL2020: #IshSodhi back to #RajasthanRoyals as spin consultant https://t.co/t2NUOYnQlp 10 hours ago

RealGurkanwal

🇮🇳Gurkanwal Singh🇮🇳 RT @indiacom: #IPL #RR #IPL2020 Sodhi is back with Rajasthan https://t.co/5qvj6TPkYi 12 hours ago

cricjunction1

Cricjunction Ish Sodhi back in Rajasthan Royals. #IshSodhi #HallaBol https://t.co/kAixljxLjL 12 hours ago

indiacom

India.com #IPL #RR #IPL2020 Sodhi is back with Rajasthan https://t.co/5qvj6TPkYi 13 hours ago

cricket_country

CricketCountry #IPL #RR #IPL2020 Sodhi is back with Rajasthan https://t.co/ytA2o1WlVm 13 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.