Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Happy New Year! Your Corvette has been speared by a signpost

Seattle Times Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A flying highway sign gave a driver an unwelcome New Year’s Eve gift when it impaled the rear window of his Corvette during a highway mishap that left multiple vehicles damaged in south Florida. The large highway merge sign speared the rear window of the car Tuesday afternoon on the […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Happy New Year! (Social)

Happy New Year! (Social) 00:32

 Happy New Year! (Social)

Recent related videos from verified sources

Kathy Griffin engaged [Video]Kathy Griffin engaged

Kathy Griffin rang in 2020 with a ring on her finger - and she teased that she was set to marry her long-time beau Randy Bick on New Year's Day.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:37Published

Local residents welcome 2020 throughout Milwaukee County [Video]Local residents welcome 2020 throughout Milwaukee County

Patrons arrived for breakfast, but stayed for the conversation. Discussing many things in common that they expect from the new year. Several looked forward to getting a fresh start.

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 01:57Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Happy New Year 2020! Watch the Ball Drop in New York’s Times Square

The occasional rain did not dampen the spirits of revelers in Times Square Tuesday night as a crowd — estimated to be around 1.5 million — welcomed 2020 with...
Mediaite

See Photos: Saina Nehwal, PV Sindhu, Jwala Gutta wish fans a 'Happy New Year'

*New Delhi:* India's star shuttlers PV Sindhu and Ashwini Ponnappa took to social media site Instagram to extended their warm wishes to all their fans online as...
Mid-Day Also reported by •MediaiteSify

You Might Like


Tweets about this

greeenorg

greeen Happy New Year! Your Corvette Has Been Speared by a Signpost - https://t.co/t8yhzEaqmG 9 minutes ago

TALK1370

Talk 1370 HEADLINES: Happy New Year! Your Corvette has been speared by a signpost https://t.co/7O8P6ew3nm 50 minutes ago

WOWK13News

WOWK 13 News Happy New Year! Your Corvette has been speared by a signpost https://t.co/jTcCmjdsAX 1 hour ago

florentinobm

Florentino Bower "Happy New Year! Your Corvette Has Been Speared by a Signpost" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/t7igkBdEw0 1 hour ago

alfonsojen

Alfonso Jenkins "Happy New Year! Your Corvette Has Been Speared by a Signpost" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/Lc64MB6fOz 1 hour ago

ManleyJoanna

Joanna Manley @Steph06427132 Fabulous - think Prince needs a little red corvette to keep up appearances 🏎. Happy New Year and wel… https://t.co/y8iYFDqtfE 15 hours ago

Corvette_1620

Ryan Albert Cass RT @TopFemdom: ⭐🇸🇮 Happy New Year 2020🥂🍾 🤔 How was your New Year's Party and where did you spend it? Please comment below👇 Credits: https… 1 day ago

lizlizardbreath

lizlizardbreath RT @Greygal__Eve: Start 2020 with a bang and join my 8th or 9th (I forget) annual Happy Newb Year rookie ship roam! Fly your favorite "corv… 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.