Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

A milestone for French rail strikes: 29th day of walkouts

Seattle Times Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
PARIS (AP) — With 29 straight days of walkouts, French rail strikes against government plans to reform France’s retirement system marked a new milestone Thursday, surpassing even the lengths of strikes in the 1980s. The nationwide walkouts against the government’s pension plans started Dec. 5. On Thursday, they surpassed a 1986-1987 rail strike in longevity, […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: New year brings no end to French rail strikes

New year brings no end to French rail strikes 01:14

 Strikes by French transport workers against government reforms to the pensions system continued into the new year entering their 29th day on Thursday, beating a previous record for a strike over consecutive days at rail company the SNCF set in 1986. Emer McCarthy reports.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

France pension strike cripples economy, businesses [Video]France pension strike cripples economy, businesses

Transport, services affected as rail workers strike over Macron's proposed pension reforms, dampening Christmas sales

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:13Published

Strikes paralyse France for 13th consecutive day [Video]Strikes paralyse France for 13th consecutive day

Strikes disrupted travel across France for the 13th consecutive day on Tuesday (December 17).

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:35Published


Recent related news from verified sources

French rail strikes reach milestone with 29th day of walkouts

French rail strikes reach milestone with 29th day of walkoutsFrench rail strikes against government plans to reform France’s retirement system have marked a new milestone of 29 straight days of walkouts, surpassing even...
WorldNews

Crowdfunding and solidarity: How French rail workers sustain a month-long strike

Now in their 25th day, France’s nationwide strikes against the government’s pension reform plans are the longest in more than 30 years. How are strikers...
France 24


Tweets about this

CBS4Local

CBS4Local A milestone for French rail strikes: 29th day of walkouts: https://t.co/fGERFTiqbc 4 minutes ago

MyTransitBoston

MyTransit Boston A milestone for French rail strikes: 29th day of walkouts - Boston 25 News: https://t.co/4ffrGKhZJr #MBTA #MassDOT… https://t.co/hlxv74YH9p 7 minutes ago

DA_DEMOCRATIC

DEMOCRATIC ACCENT A milestone for French rail strikes: 29th day of walkouts https://t.co/nXb53rE8Dj https://t.co/mNbBOIyImL 13 minutes ago

a4floridacajun

ari4 RT @VOANews: A Milestone for French Rail Strikes: 29th Day of Walkouts https://t.co/fyFsjIxNRA https://t.co/HFx1QcrsZq 19 minutes ago

NBCMontana

NBC Montana With 29 straight days of walkouts, French rail strikes against government plans to reform France's retirement syste… https://t.co/qPdyngBl37 29 minutes ago

clickondetroit

ClickOnDetroit A milestone for French rail strikes: 29th day of walkouts https://t.co/qYCZsA7qxq 32 minutes ago

AnalyticaGlobal

Global Analytica A Milestone for French Rail Strikes: 29th Day of Walkouts https://t.co/H65IDV616A https://t.co/QGQAz9v4P5 39 minutes ago

dev_discourse

Devdiscourse A milestone for French rail strikes: 29th day of walkouts https://t.co/DHhIBcDuzW 42 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.