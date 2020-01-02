1 firefighter dead, 14 injured in Delhi factory fire

Thursday, 2 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

A firefighter was killed and 14 others injured when a battery factory collapsed in northwest A firefighter was killed and 14 others injured when a battery factory collapsed in northwest Delhi 's Peera Garhi following an explosion due to a fire that broke out early on Thursday morning, officials said. As many as 18 people were rescued from the building, including two caretakers and a security guard, they added. The deceased firefighter has been identified as Amit Balyan (20), who was admitted to Sri Balaji Action Medical Institute. Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal condoled his death and tweeted, "It is with deep sadness I inform you that one of our firemen was martyred while saving people from fire. Our firemen save other people's lives by putting their lives under extremely risk... 👓 View full article

