Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> > >

1 firefighter dead, 14 injured in Delhi factory fire

WorldNews Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
1 firefighter dead, 14 injured in Delhi factory fireA firefighter was killed and 14 others injured when a battery factory collapsed in northwest Delhi's Peera Garhi following an explosion due to a fire that broke out early on Thursday morning, officials said. As many as 18 people were rescued from the building, including two caretakers and a security guard, they added. The deceased firefighter has been identified as Amit Balyan (20), who was admitted to Sri Balaji Action Medical Institute. Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal condoled his death and tweeted, "It is with deep sadness I inform you that one of our firemen was martyred while saving people from fire. Our firemen save other people's lives by putting their lives under extremely risk...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

At least 14 injured as factory building collapses in Delhi’s Peeragarhi [Video]At least 14 injured as factory building collapses in Delhi’s Peeragarhi

Several people were injured as a factory building collapses in Delhi’s Peeragarhi. A massive fire broke out in the four-storey building on early Thurday and the building collapsed after an explosion.

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:42Published

Australia fire kills firefighter, 100,000 residents urged to flee [Video]Australia fire kills firefighter, 100,000 residents urged to flee

Bushfire crisis kills volunteer firefighter as authorities urge residents of five Melbourne suburbs to evacuate.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:09Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Several feared trapped in factory fire in Indian capital

NEW DELHI (AP) — A factory caught fire and collapsed in the Indian capital Thursday and several people were feared trapped, a fire official said. Rescue work...
Seattle Times

Building collapses after fire at Delhi's factory, people trapped

A massive fire broke out at a warehouse storing batteries in outer Delhi's Peeragarhi area early on Thursday.
IndiaTimes Also reported by •HinduDNA

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.