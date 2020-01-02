Global  

Mikel Arteta expects Granit Xhaka to stay at Arsenal

WorldNews Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
Mikel Arteta expects Granit Xhaka to stay at Arsenal

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta expects midfielder Granit Xhaka to remain at the club despite being linked with a move to Hertha Berlin this month. The Swiss international impressed in the 2-0...
 Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and rival Ole Gunnar Solskjaer discuss the Gunners' 2-0 win over Manchester United on Wednesday night. Arteta said Granit Xhaka would stay at Arsenal, while Solskjaer said Paul Pogba would be out for a further three to four weeks due to the ankle injury which kept him out...

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta believes midfielder Granit Xhaka will stay and be a 'tremendous player' for the club, amid links over a move to Hertha Berlin.

Mikel Arteta has challenged Mesut Ozil to keep hitting the hard-working heights of his industrious performance during Arsenal's loss to Chelsea. Ozil was handed a standing ovation at the end of a..

Mikel Arteta has urged Granit Xhaka to stay at Arsenal beyond the January transfer window. Xhaka has been linked with a move to Bundesliga side Hertha Berlin...
Granit Xhaka is understood to be nearing a move to Germany next month - but Mikel Arteta wants to keep him on board at Arsenal
