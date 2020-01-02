Mikel Arteta expects Granit Xhaka to stay at Arsenal

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Arteta: I think Xhaka will stay Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta believes midfielder Granit Xhaka will stay and be a ‘tremendous player’ for the club, amid links over a move to Hertha Berlin. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 00:33Published 12 hours ago Arteta challenges Ozil to maintain performance levels Mikel Arteta has challenged Mesut Ozil to keep hitting the hard-working heights of his industrious performance during Arsenal’s loss to Chelsea. Ozil was handed a standing ovation at the end of a.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:48Published 2 days ago

Recent related news from verified sources Mikel Arteta hopes Granit Xhaka will not leave Arsenal in January despite claims agreement reached with Hertha Berlin Mikel Arteta has urged Granit Xhaka to stay at Arsenal beyond the January transfer window. Xhaka has been linked with a move to Bundesliga side Hertha Berlin...

talkSPORT 3 days ago



Mikel Arteta offers Granit Xhaka hope at Arsenal despite Adrien Rabiot transfer interest Granit Xhaka is understood to be nearing a move to Germany next month - but Mikel Arteta wants to keep him on board at Arsenal

Daily Star 5 days ago





Tweets about this