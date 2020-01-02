Global  

State of disaster: Premier invoked powers for first time amid bushfire crisis

The Age Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
A state of disaster has been declared for six local government areas in Victoria and Apline resorts, the first time such powers have been used by the state government.
News video: New South Wales declares state of emergency over wildfires

New South Wales declares state of emergency over wildfires 01:15

 A third state of emergency will be declared for Australia's most populous state as thousands of people evacuate away from bushfire-ravaged towns. New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian said the declaration would come into effect from 9am on Friday before extreme conditions return to the state by...

Recent related news from verified sources

State of disaster declared for the first time across eastern Victoria as second person confirmed dead

The Victorian Premier has once again urged all people in fire-affected areas to leave immediately before conditions worsen on Friday.
SBS

Bushfire crisis: Thousands flee as threat escalates

A week-long state of emergency is declared in NSW as strong winds and high temperatures are forecast.
BBC News

