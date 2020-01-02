Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

'Foster-father confessed on deathbed my biological mother was actually Anuradha Paudwal': 45-year-old woman from Kerala

DNA Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
A 45-year-old woman named Karmala Modex from Kerala has claimed that singer Anuradha Paudwal is her biological mother.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Family of missing mother desperate for answers after finding body [Video]Family of missing mother desperate for answers after finding body

A day after family members found the body of missing 28-year-old Renita Thompson, those who knew the mother of two children gathered on Sunday at the site of the disturbing discovery.

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 02:15Published

Texas Mother Found Dead Was Strangled, Baby Is Safe [Video]Texas Mother Found Dead Was Strangled, Baby Is Safe

More than a week after a 33-year-old Texas mother and her infant daughter vanished, authorities said Friday they found the woman dead more than 100 miles away but the baby safe, and have charged a..

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 01:33Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Alabama woman, 29, missing after leaving bar with 2 strange men, texted friend she could be in trouble

The disappearance of a 29-year-old woman seven days ago has Alabama police baffled and her mother worried.
FOXNews.com


Tweets about this

dna

DNA 'Foster-father confessed on deathbed my biological mother was actually Anuradha Paudwal': 45-year-old woman from Ke… https://t.co/dzQb7sRcFi 7 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.