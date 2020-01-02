Global  

Volkswagen, German Consumer Group, in Diesel Settlement Talks

WorldNews Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
Volkswagen, German Consumer Group, in Diesel Settlement TalksVolkswagen and a German consumer group said Thursday they will conduct talks on a possible settlement in a landmark case in which hundreds of thousands of people aim to establish a right of compensation for cars affected by the automaker’s diesel emissions scandal. A court...
Interview Scott Keogh, CEO Volkswagen Group of America at L.A. Auto Show 2019 [Video]Interview Scott Keogh, CEO Volkswagen Group of America at L.A. Auto Show 2019

Scott Keogh is apologetic about the Volkswagen diesel cheating scandal. But he wants everyone to know that the company has fundamentally changed its ways. The rank and file at Volkswagen “didn’t..

Volkswagen, German consumer group in diesel settlement talks

BERLIN (AP) — Volkswagen and a German consumer group said Thursday they will conduct talks on a possible settlement in a landmark case in which hundreds of...
SeattlePI.com Also reported by •Seattle TimesReutersFT.comDeutsche Welle

