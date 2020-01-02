Global  

Australia wildfires: More than half a billion animals and plants killed as glaciers turn black

Thursday, 2 January 2020
Australia wildfires: More than half a billion animals and plants killed as glaciers turn blackThe wildfire crisis ravaging Australia has wreaked environmental havoc since it began in September, wiping out almost 500 million animals and turning glaciers in New Zealand black. Ecologists at the University of Sydney estimate around 480 million animals have been killed in the wildfires, including 8,000 koalas. Officials fear that 30 per cent of the koala colony in New South Wales had been destroyed as 10 million acres of land burned to the ground in the state. Download the new Indpendent Premium app Sharing the full story, not just the headlines Download now Nature Conservation Council ecologist Mark Graham told parliament: “[Koalas] really have no capacity to move fast enough to get away...
News video: Family forced to shelter on boat for more than 10 hours as wildfires sweep through Australian town of Mallacoota

Family forced to shelter on boat for more than 10 hours as wildfires sweep through Australian town of Mallacoota 01:24

 A family of nine was forced to shelter on a boat as wildfires swept through the town of Mallacoota, Australia on Tuesday (December 31). The family evacuated to the town's jetty in the early hours of the morning and spent the night near the water before getting on a boat. The filmer, Nataly...

Thirsty Koala Stops Australian Cyclists For A Drink Of Water

Australia is dealing with a massive heatwave that has killed thousands of animals and displaced many more.One group of cyclists halted their ride to help a koala in search of water.

Australian PM tours areas devastated by wildfire crisis

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has toured areas of New South Wales devastated by recent wildfires. Around 200 wildfires were burning in four states, with New South Wales accounting for more..

Half a billion animals perish in Australian bushfires

There are real concerns entire species of plants and animals have been wiped out by bushfires following revelations almost 500 million animals have died since...
New Zealand Herald

Financial Tug-Of-War Emerges Over Fire Victims' Settlement

A financial tug-of-war is emerging over the $13.5 billion that the nation's largest utility has agreed to pay to victims of recent California wildfires, as...
NYTimes.com

