NewsBop! Marriage-Proposal Fireworks Cause Panic After Being Mistaken For Gunshots https://t.co/UyjUex9bFb https://t.co/89BfvN4trf 1 minute ago Andre F Bourque Marriage-Proposal Fireworks Cause Panic After Being Mistaken For Gunshots https://t.co/V5lAeh2vrK https://t.co/hBIjGqiyaY 2 minutes ago KYW Newsradio While noting there was no intent to cause panic at the theater, a post on the Howell police Facebook page stated th… https://t.co/wgtoLuGbK4 2 minutes ago Texoma's Homepage A man who set off fireworks near a movie theater as his friend made a marriage proposal created panic among moviego… https://t.co/FZ1V2HgXot 9 minutes ago WWMT-TV Authorities say moviegoers mistook the fireworks for gunshots, leading to 911 calls and an evacuation. https://t.co/REV8NUbSGB 12 minutes ago Cat Holland RT @azfamily: Marriage-proposal fireworks cause a panic and prompt a movie theater evacuation. No word on if she said "yes" https://t.co/3… 18 minutes ago WEAR ABC 3 The man set off fireworks for his friend's proposal causing panic and evacuation for moviegoers. https://t.co/VsXeyl2L3t 25 minutes ago azfamily 3TV CBS 5 Marriage-proposal fireworks cause a panic and prompt a movie theater evacuation. No word on if she said "yes"… https://t.co/BEUbqxu1S5 30 minutes ago