Bird flu kills 25,000 turkeys in eastern Poland, sparks cull

Seattle Times Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Authorities in eastern Poland say bird flu is responsible for the deaths of at least 25,000 turkeys in poultry farms near the country’s borders with Ukraine and Belarus. Polish veterinary authorities on Thursday were planning to cull tens of thousands of birds in the Lubartow area, a major poultry farming region. […]
