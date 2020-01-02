Bird flu kills 25,000 turkeys in eastern Poland, sparks cull
Thursday, 2 January 2020 () WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Authorities in eastern Poland say bird flu is responsible for the deaths of at least 25,000 turkeys in poultry farms near the country’s borders with Ukraine and Belarus. Polish veterinary authorities on Thursday were planning to cull tens of thousands of birds in the Lubartow area, a major poultry farming region. […]
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Authorities in eastern Poland say bird flu is responsible for the deaths of at least 25,000 turkeys in poultry farms near the country's... SeattlePI.com Also reported by •Seattle Times •Al Jazeera •Reuters
Tweets about this
EcoTopical Bird flu kills 25,000 turkeys in eastern Poland, sparks cull https://t.co/qzno6zPG0B 19 minutes ago
Rural Radio Network Bird flu kills 25,000 turkeys in eastern Poland, sparks cull https://t.co/DgtZSIegxa https://t.co/nyKveru09U 20 minutes ago