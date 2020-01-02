Global  

Denmark sources record 47% of power from wind in 2019

Reuters Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
Denmark sourced almost half its electricity consumption from wind power last year, a new record boosted by steep cost reductions and improved offshore technology.
