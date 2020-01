suzanne holt Trump the Vampire. Drinking the blood of all things decent. For the glee of his increasingly demonic base. Impeachm… https://t.co/SePuxl6Fe9 2 minutes ago

Phil Stripling Impeachment live updates: Senate leaders remain in standoff over Trump trial; president's campaign says fundraising… https://t.co/Ow7d1wbbLW 4 minutes ago

Honey Three Impeachment live updates: Senate leaders remain in standoff over Trump trial; president's campaign says fundraising… https://t.co/5E8sB0R2Mf 5 minutes ago

Jim Roberts The Trump campaign's haul was bolstered by bumper fundraising days surrounding the president's impeachment by the H… https://t.co/utOJvxKBN7 6 minutes ago

Deborah Carroll RT @USATODAY: President Trump's re-election organization raised $46 million in the final quarter of 2019, giving the president $102.7 milli… 7 minutes ago

James VanLaningham RT @feliciasonmez: Impeachment live updates: Senate leaders remain in standoff over Trump trial; president's campaign says fundraising help… 12 minutes ago

Felicia Sonmez Impeachment live updates: Senate leaders remain in standoff over Trump trial; president's campaign says fundraising… https://t.co/fJQN7SPjza 23 minutes ago