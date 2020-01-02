Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

India vs Sri Lanka: Lasith Malinga and Co arrive in Guwahati ahead of three-match T20 series

DNA Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
The New Year for cricket fans begins with India taking on Sri Lanka in the three-match T20 series.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Shikhar Dhawan, Jasprit Bumrah set to return for upcoming Aus Sri Lanka series [Video]Shikhar Dhawan, Jasprit Bumrah set to return for upcoming Aus Sri Lanka series

Shikhar Dhawan, Jasprit Bumrah set to return for upcoming Aus Sri Lanka series

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:21Published

Pakistan beat Sri Lanka to win first home Test series in 13 years [Video]Pakistan beat Sri Lanka to win first home Test series in 13 years

Pakistan celebrate their first Test victory on home soil, since the return of cricket's longest format to the country earlier this month.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 01:22Published


Recent related news from verified sources

India 16-0 Sri Lanka: Can Islanders' horror run in bilateral series come to an end?

India are all set to take on Sri Lanka in a 3-match T20I series from January 5.
DNA

India-SL match in Guwahati will be 'curtain-raiser' for IPL: ACA secretary

Guwahati (Assam) [India], Jan 3 (ANI): Ahead of the upcoming T20I match between India and Sri Lanka in Guwahati, Assam Cricket Association (ACA) secretary...
Sify Also reported by •Mid-DayZee NewsHindu

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Priyanuj_Sarmah

Priyanuj Sarmah @BCCI @Jaspritbumrah93 Wishing Team India led by @imVkohli and team Sri Lanka led by Lasith Malinga a very happy st… https://t.co/CewtuQKB7u 9 hours ago

latestly

LatestLY #IndiavsSriLanka 1st T20I 2020: #ShikharDhawan vs #LasithMalinga, #JaspritBumrah vs #AngeloMathews & Other Exciting… https://t.co/OFqGzcIFg1 11 hours ago

Seetharamj29

Seetharam Rajes RT @OfficialSLC: Sri Lanka T20I squad led by Lasith Malinga left the island this morning for India to take part in the 3-match T20I series.… 13 hours ago

WCW_India

World Class Willow India In Pictures: Sri Lanka T20I squad led by Lasith Malinga before leaving for India to take part in the 3-match T20I s… https://t.co/Ax9JHQ21wH 13 hours ago

ak3924851

Reejwan Lehja RT @cricket_country: #INDvsSL #SLvIND Amid #CAAProtest, #LasithMalinga & Co. Arrive in Guwahati For #t20i Series Opener vs #TeamIndia #IN… 15 hours ago

nathandelights

Nathan Sri Lanka T20I squad led by Lasith Malinga left the island this morning for India to take part in the 3-match T20I… https://t.co/qrld7wv8Ak 17 hours ago

cricket_country

CricketCountry #INDvsSL #SLvIND Amid #CAAProtest, #LasithMalinga & Co. Arrive in Guwahati For #t20i Series Opener vs #TeamIndia… https://t.co/yybLWYVmSG 1 day ago

indiacom

India.com #INDvsSL #SLvIND Amid #CAAProtest, #LasithMalinga & Co. Arrive in Guwahati For #t20i Series Opener vs #TeamIndia… https://t.co/nL8O5VBrm1 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.