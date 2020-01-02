Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> > >

'It simply isn't our time': Julián Castro drops out of 2020 presidential race

USATODAY.com Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
"It's with a heavy heart and with profound gratitude that I will suspend my campaign for president," Castro said in a tweet on Thursday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Published < > Embed
News video: Democrat Julián Castro Drops Out of 2020 Presidential Race

Democrat Julián Castro Drops Out of 2020 Presidential Race 01:37

 Former Obama housing secretary Julián Castro on Thursday ended his run for president that pushed the 2020 field on immigration and swung hard at rivals on the debate stage but never found a foothold to climb from the back of the pack.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Castro Sent Desperate Email [Video]Castro Sent Desperate Email

Julian Castro is desperate to become President. He's so desperate, in fact, that, he sent out a wildly inaccurate email just to get donors attention. An email sent out on Monday night asking for..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:35Published

Castro Campaign Sputters To Iowa [Video]Castro Campaign Sputters To Iowa

Democratic presidential candidate Julián Castro made his way through Iowa this weekend. KSFY said Castro spent time speaking to Iowa democrats. Castro has repeatedly said that Iowa should not be the..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:29Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Julian Castro Drops Out of 2020 Democratic Primary

2020 Democratic presidential candidate and former HUD Secretary Julian Castro dropped out of the presidential race on Thursday. In a statement, Castro declared,...
Mediaite Also reported by •Reuters IndiaNYTimes.comHaaretz

Tweets about this

PhillipHaas5

Phillip Haas RT @Ginalolaknits: Julian Castro “It is simply NOT our time” ❌Drops our of Democrat Primary Race❌ Tip Jules. ⁦@JulianCastro⁩ it will never… 12 seconds ago

DianneWing2

Dianne Wing Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro announced Thursday he is ending his campaign for presi… https://t.co/32V8B2pBZ6 1 minute ago

MplsMe

KrisS 🔥 Your Vote, Your Voice 🔥 'It simply isn’t our time': Julián Castro ends presidential bid https://t.co/7NsKeVa6Hs via @politico 2 minutes ago

markH53121102

markH 🧢 RT @ZachMontellaro: Julián Castro is ending his presidential bid, winnowing the field further. “I’ve determined that it simply isn’t our ti… 2 minutes ago

sgfnews

SGF News News-Leader: 'It simply isn't our time': Julián Castro drops out of 2020 presidential race https://t.co/CpZsDvd20H https://t.co/o6b7fsBb1a 2 minutes ago

anantucketlady

catherine annette RT @azcentral: 'It simply isn't our time': Julián Castro drops out of 2020 presidential race https://t.co/M8OcNXWaCI 3 minutes ago

IssyMartinez

🇺🇸USMC 0341 MAGA 🇺🇸🎖🇺🇸🇺🇸 🤡🤡It never will be..'It simply isn't our time': Julián Castro drops out of 2020 presidential race https://t.co/tUAU0zmF6k via @USATODAY 4 minutes ago

endmoronism

William Bova RT @dmrcaucus: "It's with a heavy heart and with profound gratitude that I will suspend my campaign for president," Castro said in a tweet… 5 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.