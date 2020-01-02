Trump campaign says it raised $46 million in 4th quarter
Thursday, 2 January 2020 () WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s campaign said Thursday that it raised $46 million in the last quarter of 2019 and had $102.7 million on hand as the election year begins. The sum far exceeds what Democratic candidates, who are embroiled in a hotly contested primary, have reported so far for the final three months […]
