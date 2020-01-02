Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Trump campaign says it raised $46 million in 4th quarter

Seattle Times Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s campaign said Thursday that it raised $46 million in the last quarter of 2019 and had $102.7 million on hand as the election year begins. The sum far exceeds what Democratic candidates, who are embroiled in a hotly contested primary, have reported so far for the final three months […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Donald Trump Dominates Fourth Quarter Fundraising With $46 Million

Donald Trump Dominates Fourth Quarter Fundraising With $46 Million 01:17

 Donald Trump Dominates Fourth Quarter Fundraising With $46 Million. Trump’s re-election campaign recently announced that they raked in an impressive $46 million during 2019’s fourth quarter. . That is significantly more than Bernie Sanders, who reported $34.5 million, and Pete Buttigieg, who...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Bernie Sanders ends 2019 with $34.5 million fundraising [Video]Bernie Sanders ends 2019 with $34.5 million fundraising

Sen. Bernie Sanders has set the pace for other 2020 Democrats in terms of fundraising, bringing in $34.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. The Vermont senator on Wednesday said his campaign has..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:33Published

Bernie Sanders Ends 2019 With $34.5 Million Fundraising [Video]Bernie Sanders Ends 2019 With $34.5 Million Fundraising

Sen. Bernie Sanders has set the pace for other 2020 Democrats in terms of fundraising, bringing in $34.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. The Vermont senator on Wednesday said his campaign has..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:33Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Trump campaign credits impeachment for massive $46 million fundraising quarter

President Donald Trump's re-election campaign announced on Thursday that it raised $46 million ($65.8m) in the fourth quarter of 2019.
Brisbane Times Also reported by •ReutersMediaiteSeattle Times

‘Go Ahead And Fight Over Wine Caves’: MSNBC Reporter Says Trump Campaign Is Laughing At Democrats, Raking In Cash

'When the [impeachment] inquiry was announced, the Trump campaign raised $5 million'
Daily Caller


Tweets about this

760kfmb

AM 760 KFMB The sum far exceeds what Democratic candidates have reported so far for the quarter. https://t.co/iMGAbcjWcN 33 seconds ago

baovo

Bao Vo RT @politico: Trump’s reelection campaign says it raised $46 million during the final three months of 2019 and has nearly $103 million on h… 2 minutes ago

KathieSmith6

KathieMAGA! RT @NewsBreaking: BREAKING: Trump 2020 campaign raised $46 million in the 4th quarter of 2019 and entered 2020 with $102.7 million on hand,… 3 minutes ago

diypotus

DIYPOTUS Bernie Sanders presidential campaign says it raised $34.5 million in the final quarter of 2019 -… https://t.co/UzmDxuMCGx 8 minutes ago

Theoryof_rights

John Locke RT @edokeefe: JUST IN: Trump campaign says it raised $46 Million in the fourth quarter of 2019 and has a “whopping” $102.7 million cash on… 22 minutes ago

v2D7x1Q54plfdiz

Алексей Зеленцов RT @USATODAY: President Trump's re-election organization raised $46 million in the final quarter of 2019, giving the president $102.7 milli… 25 minutes ago

amylsadler4

amy lynn sadler RT @KMOV: Trump campaign says it raised $46 million in 4th quarter https://t.co/n34B2o2k6n #KMOV https://t.co/TARLjo68rU 25 minutes ago

ciscob1_Patriot

Ciscob1 RT @KING5Seattle: Trump campaign says it raised $46 million in 4th quarter https://t.co/JOMVAadP04 32 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.