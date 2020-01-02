Global  

Duke Energy agrees to remove coal ash in North Carolina

Seattle Times Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The state of North Carolina says it has secured an agreement with Duke Energy to excavate nearly 80 million tons (72.5 million metric tons) of coal ash at six facilities. The Department of Environmental Quality said in a Thursday press release that it will be the largest coal ash cleanup in […]
