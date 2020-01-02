Global  

Lebanon receives ‘Red Notice’ from Interpol for Carlos Ghosn’s arrest

WorldNews Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
Lebanon receives ‘Red Notice’ from Interpol for Carlos Ghosn’s arrestBEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon’s justice minister said Thursday that the country has received an international wanted notice from Interpol for Nissan’s ex-chairman, Carlos Ghosn, four days after he fled Japan to Lebanon before a trial on financial misconduct charges. Albert Serhan told the Associated Press in an interview that the Red Notice for the former automotive titan was received earlier Thursday by the prosecution. Ghosn skipped bail before his much-anticipated trial, which was to start in April. He arrived in Lebanon, his country of origin, on Monday via...
News video: Carlos Ghosn leaves Japan despite facing trial

Carlos Ghosn leaves Japan despite facing trial 01:39

 Former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn who was under strict bail conditions not to leave Japan, has fled for Lebanon. Libby Hogan reports.

Nissan Ex-Boss Ghosn Is On The Lam, To Give Press Conference [Video]Nissan Ex-Boss Ghosn Is On The Lam, To Give Press Conference

Reuters reports Nissan ex-boss Carlos Ghosn will hold a news conference in Beirut on January 8th, 2020. The announcement from Ghosn's lawyers comes two days after Ghosn abruptly arrived from..

Fugitive Ghosn met Lebanon president after escape: sources [Video]Fugitive Ghosn met Lebanon president after escape: sources

Nissan's former boss and international fugitive Carlos Ghosn is said to have been smuggled out of Japan by an undisclosed private security company. Reuters sources say he was personally received by..

Ex-Nissan boss Ghosn, who was awaiting trial in Japan, now in Lebanon: source

Ousted Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn was in Lebanon as of Monday, according to a person familiar with the matter, raising questions about how one of the world's most...
Carlos Ghosn: Interpol issues global wanted notice for ex-Nissan boss after dramatic escape from Japan

Lebanon receives Red Notice for former car industry executive who skipped bail hidden in musical instrument case and boarded flight
