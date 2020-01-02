Global  

Rapper Lexii Alijai Dead At 21: Kehlani and More Pay Tribute

WorldNews Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
Rapper Lexii Alijai Dead At 21: Kehlani and More Pay TributeRapper Lexii Alijai, born Alexis Alijai Lynch, has tragically died at the age of 21. While the cause of death is not yet known, the heartbreaking news was confirmed by her family members... ......
Rising Rapper Lexii Alijai Dead at 21, Hip-Hop Community in Grief

Kehlani, who collaborated with the young artist on her track 'Jealous', as well as Wale and Bas are among those who are mourning the sudden passing of the...
AceShowbiz

Lexii Alijai death: Kehlani leads tributes after rapper dies, aged 21

Kehlani said she was 'confused and heartbroken' upon learning of the rising star's death
Independent

