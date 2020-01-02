Rapper Lexii Alijai Dead At 21: Kehlani and More Pay Tribute

Thursday, 2 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Rapper Lexii Alijai, born Alexis Alijai Lynch, has tragically died at the age of 21. While the cause of death is not yet known, the heartbreaking news was confirmed by her family members... ...... Rapper Lexii Alijai, born Alexis Alijai Lynch, has tragically died at the age of 21. While the cause of death is not yet known, the heartbreaking news was confirmed by her family members... ...... 👓 View full article

