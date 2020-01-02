Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> > >

'I have no idea what that is': Canadian military ordered to play Pokemon Go after ...

WorldNews Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
'I have no idea what that is': Canadian military ordered to play Pokemon Go after ...In July 2016, civilians began wandering onto military bases across Canada, smartphones in hand. Defence chiefs were perplexed. It turned out the interlopers were playing Pokemon Go, the augmented reality mobile game which launched that month and quickly sparked a global phenomenon. More than three years on, newly released documents have revealed how the Canadian military responded to the...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

How Canada's military reacted to seeing Pokemon Go players trespassing on its bases

Documents obtained by CBC News show the curiosity and confusion shared by Canadian military officials after the 2016 launch of Pokemon Go, which was sending...
CBC.ca

You Might Like


Tweets about this

PeridotTheRock

Peridot Olivine RT @ClickHole: At A Loss: The FCC Has Announced That They Can’t Understand What The Hell Is Happening In Anime And Honestly Have No Idea If… 2 seconds ago

BearTrust

Bear Trust International RT @JohnMuirProject: The “rights of nature” is the idea that eco­systems – like humans – have legal rights. What are your thoughts? https:/… 4 seconds ago

TheBookofGinko

ⵖⵉⵏⴽo, ⵟⵀⴻ Mⵢⵙⵜⵉⵛ ⵄⵔⵜⵉⵙⵜ RT @RowdyJeepGirl: Oh the joys of eating at someone's house and the itchy rash that follows because it was finger foods and you have no ide… 17 seconds ago

spicybutcalm

Kowalski, analysis @JasnTru okay so it’s not just me. i’m 5 episodes in and i have no idea what the story is about. the only consisten… https://t.co/ebRv6Y9dUJ 18 seconds ago

EzraCubero

Ezra Cubero @bongjoonwhore "I'M THE LIVIN' GREAT GATSBY!" I still have no idea what that means!!!!!!!!!! 21 seconds ago

llittlejunebug

paige🌼🦋💘🦦 @nvmmbeth and the idea that i do have a purpose and that i get to live life and experience things so that i can fin… https://t.co/4dy1yDUlDe 33 seconds ago

DarbyJo64438211

-2+noLIMIT÷self×flight=BRC I have legitimately no idea what to do... I am at a Crossroads... I am in a spot that is just dark and trying to fi… https://t.co/GbmjvvSm3X 38 seconds ago

CthulhuDancing

Trevor D @browren @Exalted_Oreo @NPR yes, that's what subsidies are. I'll let you debate whether or not it was a good idea w… https://t.co/u5maRjt3SP 54 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.