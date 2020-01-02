Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

French rail strikes reach milestone with 29th day of walkouts

WorldNews Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
French rail strikes reach milestone with 29th day of walkoutsFrench rail strikes against government plans to reform France’s retirement system have marked a new milestone of 29 straight days of walkouts, surpassing even the lengths of strikes in the 1980s. The nationwide walkouts against the government’s pension plans started on December 5. On...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

A milestone for French rail strikes: 29th day of walkouts

PARIS (AP) — With 29 straight days of walkouts, French rail strikes against government plans to reform France’s retirement system marked a new milestone...
Seattle Times

French hardline union calls for more strikes to counter Macron's pension reform

French hardline union CGT called on Wednesday for more strikes in France this month after president Emmanuel Macron pledged to push through an overhaul of the...
Reuters India


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.