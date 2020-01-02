Global  

Australia fires: Scott Morrison booed after saying milk being poured down hills is a ‘tragedy’

WorldNews Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
Australia fires: Scott Morrison booed after saying milk being poured down hills is a ‘tragedy’Australia‘s prime minister has been booed after he said said the “tragedy” of the country’s raging wildfires was dairy farmers having to throw away milk. Scott Morrison told a press conference the crisis, which has killed 17 people and destroyed 1,400 homes, was likely to last for months. “It will continue to go on until we can get some decent rain that can deal with some of the fires that have been burning for many, many months,” he said on Thursday. Download the new Indpendent Premium app Sharing the full story, not just the headlines Download now He also said dairies in New South Wales had lost power and were being forced to waste milk: “In particular, down in Cobargo and...
