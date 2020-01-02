Global  

Kevin Feige REVEALS Marvel Studios will introduce a transgender character in the next MCU film

WorldNews Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
Kevin Feige REVEALS Marvel Studios will introduce a transgender character in the next MCU filmAttach Main Entertaiment Image: kevin-feige.jpg Marvel is all set to introduce an all-new transgender character in their franchise. During a recent question-and-answer session at the New York Film Academy, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige confirmed that a transgender character will...
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Kevin Feige confirms Marvel's first transgender character

Kevin Feige confirms Marvel's first transgender character 00:37

 Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige has confirmed a trans character will appear in a new superhero movie.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Ryan Reynolds Says a Third 'Deadpool' Movie Is Happening [Video]Ryan Reynolds Says a Third 'Deadpool' Movie Is Happening

Ryan Reynolds Says a Third 'Deadpool' Movie Is Happening. Since 'Deadpool 2,' the rights to the "merc with a mouth" have become owned by Marvel. This past Christmas Eve, Reynolds said he is working..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:02Published

First Transgender Superhero to Be Revealed by Marvel 'Very Soon' [Video]First Transgender Superhero to Be Revealed by Marvel 'Very Soon'

First Transgender Superhero to Be Revealed by Marvel 'Very Soon'. Marvel president Kevin Feige made the revelation at a recent New York Film Academy event. He stated that the character would..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:00Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Kevin Feige Confirms Marvel's First Transgender Character

The Marvel studio head confirms at an event that a transgender character is going to be introduced in an upcoming superhero movie which is currently shooting.
AceShowbiz

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige says MCU's first trans character is coming 'very soon'

A year after the Marvel Cinematic Universe introduced its first openly transgender actor, the franchise is planning for its first trans character.
USATODAY.com

