Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige says MCU's first trans character is coming 'very soon'

USATODAY.com Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
A year after the Marvel Cinematic Universe introduced its first openly transgender actor, the franchise is planning for its first trans character.
News video: Kevin Feige feels like a 'failure' when actors turn down Marvel movie roles

Kevin Feige feels like a 'failure' when actors turn down Marvel movie roles 00:50

 Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige feels like a failure when big actors turn down roles in blockbuster Marvel films.

‘Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Madness’ shall introduce new characters in MCU

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has revealed new information about the ‘Doctor Strange’ sequel starring Benedict Cumberbatch
Kevin Feige Confirms Marvel's First Transgender Character

The Marvel studio head confirms at an event that a transgender character is going to be introduced in an upcoming superhero movie which is currently shooting.
