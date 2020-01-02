Global  

Kelly Osbourne sets record straight about father Ozzy Osbourne's health

USATODAY.com Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
Kelly Osbourne is shutting down rumors about her father, Ozzy Osbourne, and his health, confirming he is not on his "death bed."
