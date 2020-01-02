Global  

AC Milan: Zlatan Ibrahimovic receives warm welcome before medical

BBC News Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
Striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic receives a warm welcome as he touches down in Milan before having a medical at Italian Serie A side AC Milan.
News video: Ibrahimovic returns to Italy as final chapter looms

Ibrahimovic returns to Italy as final chapter looms 01:09

 Zlatan Ibrahimovic arrives in Italy for a medical before joining AC Milan for the second time.

Zlatan scores in Milan friendly [Video]Zlatan scores in Milan friendly

Zlatan Ibrahimovic doesn't take long to shine for AC Milan with a goal and assist just a few hours after his unveiling in Italy.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:18Published

Zlatan unveiled as AC Milan player [Video]Zlatan unveiled as AC Milan player

Zlatan Ibrahimovic insists previous achievements mean nothing and he will have to start from scratch as he is unveiled as an AC Milan player for a second time.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:59Published


Ibrahimovic delighted to be returning ´home´ with Milan

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is delighted to be “home” after arriving to undergo a medical ahead of his return to Milan. Ibrahimovic will sign a six-month contract,...
SoccerNews.com Also reported by •Mid-DayNews24

AC Milan: Zlatan Ibrahimovic says he did not rejoin Serie A side 'to be a mascot'

Zlatan Ibrahimovic says he "never lost his passion" for AC Milan and he did not rejoin to the club "to be a Rossoneri mascot".
BBC News

