Esper says Iran may be planning more attacks on US interests

Seattle Times Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — Iran or its proxy forces may be planning further strikes on American interests in the Middle East, Defense Secretary Mark Esper said Thursday. Without providing details, Esper told reporters at the Pentagon that the U.S. has “indications” that more Iranian provocations may be in the offing. If that happens, he said, the […]
Iran may be planning attacks on US interests: Pentagon chief

US Defense Secretary Esper says there are 'indications' Iran or groups it supports may be planning 'additional attacks'.
Al Jazeera

