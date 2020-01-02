Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Hillary Clinton gets role at Queen's University in Belfast

The Age Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton has a new role: chancellor at Queen's University in Belfast, the capital of Northern Ireland.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: GeoBeats - Published < > Embed
News video: Hillary Clinton Appointed Chancellor Of Queen’s University Belfast

Hillary Clinton Appointed Chancellor Of Queen’s University Belfast 00:38

 Hillary Clinton has a new role.

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Hillary Clinton appointed chancellor of Queen's University, Belfast

The former US presidential candidate takes up five-year role with Queen's University, Belfast.
BBC News

Hillary Clinton becomes chancellor of Belfast's Queen's University

She is first woman to be appointed in role, which will last five years
Independent


Tweets about this

wsls

WSLS 10 Former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton has a new role: chancellor at Queen's University in Belfast, the cap… https://t.co/8QxzEPmuvw 3 minutes ago

Jeffersonlapa

Tim Maia RT @business: Former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton has a new role: chancellor at Queen's University in Belfast, AP reports https:… 11 minutes ago

SleetJames

James Sleet RT @WTHRcom: Hillary Clinton received an honorary doctorate from the university in October 2018. Now, she's the school's first female chanc… 13 minutes ago

NathanKnox19

Nathan Knox RT @getongab: Hillary Clinton gets role at Queen's University in Belfast https://t.co/DW1LeOz6lP via @getongab 22 minutes ago

VieshaLewand1

Viesha Lewand Is this a joke? Hillary Clinton gets role at Queen's University in Belfast https://t.co/8CjqobEhLL via @theage 24 minutes ago

mayo4096

Mayo 🇺🇸🙏✝️🎄✡️ RT @WashTimes: Hillary Clinton named chancellor of Queen's University in Belfast https://t.co/sfHgogpBSk 24 minutes ago

OctubreChica

Octubre- Text TRUMP to 88022 RT @DocBear5: WTH does Killery know about education? Is she trying to set up residence in another country? Smelling something in the air an… 27 minutes ago

Fabiolucv

Fábio 🇧🇷 🇺🇲 Hillary Clinton gets role at Queen's University in Belfast https://t.co/dfQX737ydz https://t.co/BDFmOpU1fr 27 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.