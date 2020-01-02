Global  

Thousands Flee Fires in Australia as States Warn Crisis Will Worsen

NYTimes.com Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
“It’s going to be a blast furnace,” one official said, after predictions that next few days would be the worst yet in an already catastrophic fire season.
News video: Death toll rises and thousands shelter on beaches as Australia’s fires rage

Death toll rises and thousands shelter on beaches as Australia’s fires rage 00:54

 Two more people died, five others were missing feared dead and thousands were evacuated to beaches as Australia’s most devastating wildfire season on record worsened on Tuesday. Police said a father and son died in the early hours of Tuesday defending their home in Cobargo, near the coast in the...

Australian navy begins evacuating wildfire survivors [Video]Australian navy begins evacuating wildfire survivors

Australian authorities deployed military ships and aircraft to help communities ravaged by apocalyptic wildfires that have left at least 18 people dead nationwide and sent thousands of residents and..

Australia wildfires: Death toll rises as homes destroyed by blazes [Video]Australia wildfires: Death toll rises as homes destroyed by blazes

Australia deployed military ships and aircraft to help communities ravaged by apocalyptic wildfires that destroyed homes and sent thousands of residents and holidaymakers fleeing to the shoreline. Navy..

Australia: Thousands trapped on beach as fires approach

Thousand of people have evacuated to a beach in southeast Australia as raging fires encircled communities and cut off roads. A firefighter was killed when a...
Fires May Have Killed Up To 30% Of Koalas In One Australian Region

Fires May Have Killed Up To 30% Of Koalas In One Australian RegionWatch VideoNearly one-third of koalas in Australia's New South Wales region may have been killed since the country's bush fire crisis began. When...
