Carlos Ghosn says family played no role in escape from Japan: statement

Reuters Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
The family of former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn played no role in his escape from Japan, Ghosn said in a statement on Thursday, days after his abrupt arrival in Beirut from Tokyo, where he faces trial for alleged financial misconduct.
News video: Carlos Ghosn leaves Japan despite facing trial

Carlos Ghosn leaves Japan despite facing trial 01:39

 Former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn who was under strict bail conditions not to leave Japan, has fled for Lebanon. Libby Hogan reports.

Fugitive Ghosn met Lebanon president after escape: sources [Video]Fugitive Ghosn met Lebanon president after escape: sources

Nissan&apos;s former boss and international fugitive Carlos Ghosn is said to have been smuggled out of Japan by an undisclosed private security company. Reuters sources say he was personally..

Nissan Ex-Boss Ghosn Is On The Lam, To Give Press Conference [Video]Nissan Ex-Boss Ghosn Is On The Lam, To Give Press Conference

Reuters reports Nissan ex-boss Carlos Ghosn will hold a news conference in Beirut on January 8th, 2020. The announcement from Ghosn's lawyers comes two days after Ghosn abruptly arrived from..

Carlos Ghosn's Tokyo home raided following escape from Japan

As questions mount about the ex-Nissan chairman's flight from Japan, Turkey detains people suspected of aiding him.
CBS News

Ghosn met Lebanese president after fleeing Japan: sources

Fugitive former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn met Lebanon's president after his escape from Japan, where he was smuggled out of house arrest by a private security...
Reuters Also reported by •Just-AutoFrance 24Bangkok PostFT.com

