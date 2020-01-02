Carlos Ghosn says family played no role in escape from Japan: statement
Thursday, 2 January 2020 () The family of former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn played no role in his escape from Japan, Ghosn said in a statement on Thursday, days after his abrupt arrival in Beirut from Tokyo, where he faces trial for alleged financial misconduct.
Fugitive former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn met Lebanon's president after his escape from Japan, where he was smuggled out of house arrest by a private security... Reuters Also reported by •Just-Auto •France 24 •Bangkok Post •FT.com
You Might Like
Tweets about this
iain🇬🇧 Former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn says his family played no role in his departure from Japan ahead of his financial misconduct trial 17 seconds ago
Stanley Suen Carlos Ghosn says family played no role in escape from Japan: statement
https://t.co/ODeeCOV26G 19 seconds ago
Ankit Malhotra RT @STcom: Carlos Ghosn says family played no role in escape from Japan https://t.co/mj9h3ONSIy 50 seconds ago
เเป้ปป้าพลิก 🐷 RT @business: BREAKING: Carlos Ghosn says his family played "no role" in his departure from Japan https://t.co/t2YZ1lcIUU https://t.co/WbC7… 1 minute ago
The Straits Times Carlos Ghosn says family played no role in escape from Japan https://t.co/mj9h3ONSIy 1 minute ago
Times of News Europe Carlos Ghosn says family played no role in escape from Japan: statement https://t.co/VHTd2kXPwI 5 minutes ago