Arkansas judge orders officer who shot motorist reinstated

Seattle Times Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas judge on Thursday ordered the city of Little Rock to reinstate a police officer who was fired for fatally shooting a black motorist. Pulaski County Circuit Judge Tim Fox reversed the Little Rock Civil Service Commission’s ruling upholding the termination of Officer Charles Starks over the fatal shooting […]
Recent related news from verified sources

Little Rock asks judge to stay order to reinstate officer

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Little Rock has asked a judge to stay his ruling ordering the reinstatement of a white police officer who was fired after fatally...
Seattle Times


