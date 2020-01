NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A large red navigation buoy that bobbed around the Atlantic Ocean for two years was removed Thursday from a Florida beach where it had become something of a tourist attraction. Crews with a flatbed truck removed the nearly 7-ton (6.35-metric-ton) buoy from New Smyrna Beach, where it came ashore […]

