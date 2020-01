Thursday, 2 January 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Former Maryland coach D.J. Durkin, who was fired during the 2018 season following the death of a player who had collapsed during offseason conditioning drills, was hired Thursday as an assistant by Mississippi. Durkin, who spent last season as a consultant with the Atlanta Falcons, will join new Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin's defensive staff.