Bloomberg fails to file for Nevada Democratic caucuses

Seattle Times Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada Democrats will not be able to caucus for Michael Bloomberg next month. The former New York City mayor and Democratic presidential candidate failed to file with the Nevada State Democratic Party by a Jan. 1 deadline, the party announced Thursday morning. Bloomberg is intending to bypass the four early voting […]
