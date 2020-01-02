Global  

Defense Secretary says Iran may be planning more attacks on US interests

WorldNews Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
Defense Secretary says Iran may be planning more attacks on US interestsWASHINGTON — Iran or its proxy forces may be planning further strikes on American interests in the Middle East, and the U.S. is prepared to take preemptive military action if it gets sufficient warning, Defense Secretary Mark...
News video: U.S. calls strikes in Iraq, Syria 'successful'

U.S. calls strikes in Iraq, Syria 'successful' 01:20

 U.S. officials said on Sunday that air strikes in Iraq and Syria against an Iran-backed militia group were successful, but warned that "additional actions" may still be taken in the region to defend U.S. interests. Ryan Brooks reports.

Esper says Iran may be planning more attacks on US interests

WASHINGTON (AP) — Iran or its proxy forces may be planning further strikes on American interests in the Middle East, Defense Secretary Mark Esper said...
Seattle Times

Defense secretary says Iran and its proxies may be planning fresh attacks on U.S. personnel in Iraq

"The game has changed," Mark Esper said Thursday at the Pentagon. "And we're prepared to do what is necessary to defend our personnel and our interests and our...
Seattle Times


