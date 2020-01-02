Defense Secretary says Iran may be planning more attacks on US interests

Thursday, 2 January 2020 ( 7 hours ago )

— Iran or its proxy forces may be planning further strikes on American interests in the WASHINGTON — Iran or its proxy forces may be planning further strikes on American interests in the Middle East , and the U.S. is prepared to take preemptive military action if it gets sufficient warning, Defense Secretary Mark... 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

4 days ago < > Embed Credit: Reuters Studio - Published U.S. calls strikes in Iraq, Syria 'successful' 01:20 U.S. officials said on Sunday that air strikes in Iraq and Syria against an Iran-backed militia group were successful, but warned that "additional actions" may still be taken in the region to defend U.S. interests. Ryan Brooks reports.