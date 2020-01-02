Global  

RFS deems 1300-strong NSW town "not defendable" ahead of Friday fires

SBS Thursday, 2 January 2020
The RFS has warned the 1300-person town of Batlow in NSW "will not be defendable", ordering a complete evacuation before the fire is expected to hit on Friday.
