Jenny McCarthy reveals Donnie Wahlberg left $2,020 tip for IHOP server in honor of 2020

USATODAY.com Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
Jenny McCarthy tweeted about her husband, Donnie Wahlberg's kind actions. She posted a picture of an IHOP receipt with a $2,020 tip.
