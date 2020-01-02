Global  

Trump administration announces ban on e-cigarette flavors, except menthol

Reuters Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
The Trump administration on Thursday announced a ban on some e-cigarette flavors to curb rising teenage use of vaping products, allowing menthol and tobacco flavors to remain on the market.
