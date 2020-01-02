Trump administration announces ban on e-cigarette flavors, except menthol

5 hours ago < > Embed Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published FDA Will Likely Ban Most E-Cigarette Flavors 01:10 FDA Will Likely Ban Most E-Cigarette Flavors. Dessert, fruit and mint-flavored e-cigarette cartridges are expected to be included in the forthcoming ban, approved by the Trump administration. Tobacco and menthol flavors will likely be unaffected by the new ban. The ban is an attempt to curb the teen...